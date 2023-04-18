T. Ralph McCormick, an MSU Bobcat through and through, passed away on April 3, 2023, at the age of 87. He is survived by Linda Prinkki McCormick, his wife of almost 41 years, who resides at the family home in Bozeman.
Ralph was the friend and neighbor you'd want. He was quick to lend a helping hand, with a smile on his face and only a beer or coffee expected for payment. He was a jack of all trades and was beloved for snowblowing entire neighborhoods and installing solar tubes, carports and decks, lending his leadership skills to homeowner and civic groups and advising on projects large and small. Ralph was a positive and ardent Bobcat fan, no matter the sport or win-loss record. He represented MSU wherever he went and was proud to note that over 40 of his extended family attended MSU.
Ralph was born in Culbertson, Montana, on December 13, 1935, along with his twin brother J. Rodger. He was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Pauline and step father Max Makoff. His brothers Robert and Roland, sister Peggy, and twin brother Rodger (Sylvia) also preceded him in death, as well as sons-in-law Eric Thompson and Mike Ward and members of the Makoff family. In addition to his wife, Linda, he is also survived by his brothers Bill and George (otherwise known as Sam) McCormick, and his wife Rosalie and many nephews and nieces. He has four children from his first marriage to Lorna Dunbar - Tom (Connie) McCormick, Teri Haney (John), Paul (Michelle) McCormick and Cari Ward. Linda's two children also became a part of his family - Kirsten Barrett (Jon Hypes) and Erika Thompson. His grandchildren are Steve and Keith McCormick, Kelly Sullivan (Brooke), Kaycee Sullivan (Rich Casey), Lee Haney, Mitch (Sara) and Erin McCormick, Eli Ward and Jamie Davis (Isaac) and grandsons Eric Ivory and Jacen Thompson, as well as five great grandchildren. He is also survived by Linda's sister and brother-in-law, Patti and Steve Keebler and his lifelong friend, Mick McGuire.
He graduated from Three Forks High school in 1953 and Montana State in 1957. During his 30 plus years employment at Farmers Home Administration, he became Chief of Rural Housing. He also served as Equal Rights Coordinator and Civil Rights Coordinator.
Ralph and Linda enjoyed 18 winters in Yuma where they made long and lasting friendships. Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on April 29, 2023, at the Bozeman United Methodist Church, 121 S. Willson. If you wish, please wear blue and gold in his honor.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Bobcat Club Annual Scholarship Fund, PO Box 173380, Bozeman, MT 59717 or the Bozeman United Methodist Church, 121 S. Willson, Bozeman MT 59715.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com McCormick T. Ralph McCormick
