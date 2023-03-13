CORRECTION B10 Penn St Purdue Basketball

Purdue players celebrate the team's win over Penn State for the Big Ten Tournament championship on Sunday in Chicago.

 Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — March Madness isn't just about filling out — and later trashing — brackets. There are more ways to bet the field in the NCAA Tournament, an event that will consume basketball fans over the next three weeks. Here's a look at the favorites, underdogs and longshots.

WHO'S FAVORED TO REACH THE FINAL FOUR?

Top-ranked Houston is the plus-120 favorite to emerge as the Midwest Region representative and play in Houston, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. That means a $100 bet pays $120. The next top team in the region is Texas at plus-450.


