Super Bowl Champs

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, holds up the Super Bowl MVP Trophy as he stands next to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during a news conference on Monday in Phoenix. 

 Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Big Super Bowl comebacks have gone from rarities to frequent occurrences — thanks in large part to Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady.

Mahomes led Kansas City to its second Super Bowl title in four seasons when the Chiefs rallied from 10 points down at the half to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 on Sunday.

The first championship for Mahomes also required a second-half rally when Kansas City turned a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit into a 31-20 victory over San Francisco in the 2019 season.


