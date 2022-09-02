A piece by pyrographer Kaelyn Harrington, pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Harrington has been experimenting with different techniques and textures, such as the stippling and wood grain in this lantern, which also features a painted "galaxy sky."
Some people have a to-do list. Kaelyn Harrington has a to-burn list.
Harrington plays with fire as an art, using a tool to char graphic designs into wood and other materials like moose paddles. The art is technically known as “pyrography,” Greek for “writing with fire.” Harrington uses the term, but said “wood-burning” is easier to understand and “sounds way cooler.”
Harrington works from her home office west of Bozeman, donning a mask and turning on fans to move the wisps of smoke from her face between playdates and swim lessons for her 5-year-old daughter, caring for a floppy little golden puppy or the family’s two other dogs and cat, a recently acquired cleaning job and the myriad other responsibilities of a working mother. It wouldn’t be possible without the support of her husband and daughter, she said.
While Harrington talks, her daughter bursts in and out of the room. She’s curious and artistic, with her own table alongside her mother’s for crafting or drawing princesses. Harrington said both mother and daughter are “counting the sleeps” between now and when kindergarten starts next week, then patiently explains the phrase’s meaning.
Though she hopes to carve more time to devote to wood-burning after next week, Harrington’s goal is to find a way to create full time and — though a self-professed introvert who finds the idea somewhat terrifying — teach her art to others in the community.
“I think it would be fun,” she said. “And I do want people to find a hobby that they truly enjoy, even if it’s not something they’re great at. Like doodling in a sketchbook, I want people to find their own little area that gives them peace.”
Harrington picked up her first wood burner at a craft store seven years ago to create a wedding present for a friend — a cutting board with the bride and groom’s names burned into the wood. She had tried wood-burning once before, decorating a coat rack with her family name during high school shop class, and figured she could make something work with the cheap tool.
That initial tool still has a place on her shelf, but was replaced long ago by a more professional set-up that includes interchangeable pen-like tools with wire tips connected to a heating control element.
To tell the story of how pyrography took hold, Harrington starts with her husband. The two met through friends during her years in college at Montana State University. Soon after her graduation, the pair were living in a camper, ready to move at a moment’s notice while her husband apprenticed as a journeyman lineman, building power lines across the West.
“They could say tomorrow you have to be in Denver,” Harrington said. “So you had to be hooked up and ready to go. It’s not like we could sign a lease anywhere.”
Harrington took inspiration from the community she found at each new job, in the families that followed the work and the pride they took in it. She started burning wood signs with linemen-specific images as a hobby. It was something she could easily do around the camper to fill her spare time. Some signs had amusingly crass sayings related to the job that she declined to repeat. Others were meant more for children and often wound up on bedroom walls.
Harrington stepped away from pyrography when her daughter was born, but picked up her tools a year later. She said it felt something like finding herself again, or coming home. That’s why she may push herself to teach and pass on the art.
“I feel fortunate that I can do something that I truly love,” Harrington said.
Inspiration now comes mainly from the outdoors, a love born in the Cabinet Mountains of northwest Montana, which tower over Harrington’s hometown of Troy. Campers make frequent appearances in Harrington’s work, as do garden and wildflowers, wildlife, pine trees, mountains and most recently, what Harrington calls “galaxy skies.”
Some pieces are left as raw wood and char, others painted with acrylics or watercolors. To contain colors when water will naturally follow wood grain, the latter requires a softer touch on wood than on paper and a deep outline with her wood burning tools to contain colors, Harrington explained. The watercolor creates a much softer feel to the work. One watercolor piece hangs in the office, a long oval wood slice acting as frame and background to a delicate curved spine with flowers tucked into various vertebrae. Her spine, Harrington said, making her scoliosis beautiful.
Harrington’s work caught the eye of Danielle Thomsen, the “executive enchantment officer” at Bozeman-based art organization Random Acts of Silliness. She asked Harrington to create signs for Random Acts of Silliness’ fairy villages, where local artists design homes for the mythical creatures and bring a little magic to area parks.
“Her work is natural, but also colorful and pretty,” Thomsen said. “It seemed like such a natural fit. She wasn’t taking commissions, but I asked anyway.”
Harrington has created signs for the last two villages from designs by the organization’s graphic designer. At home, she designs some pieces on the computer, especially when they are text heavy or her hands are jittery from too much coffee. She will then trace the design using a graphite paper. Others she pencils in, allowing them to work with natural features like knots in the wood.
“I think people appreciate it more when they see it is truly done by hand,” Harrington said. “It’s more unique than the laser engraving.”
Harrington's work is constantly evolving as she tries new techniques, like stippling, or materials, like, most recently, moose paddles.
See Harrington's work on Instagram at @wanderingpinewoodburning, visit her on Etsy, at the Bozeman Farmers’ Market on Tuesdays in Lindley Park and the Bozeman MADE Fair at the Brick Breeden Field House on Oct. 14 and 15.
