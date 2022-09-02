Let the news come to you

Some people have a to-do list. Kaelyn Harrington has a to-burn list.

Harrington plays with fire as an art, using a tool to char graphic designs into wood and other materials like moose paddles. The art is technically known as “pyrography,” Greek for “writing with fire.” Harrington uses the term, but said “wood-burning” is easier to understand and “sounds way cooler.”

Harrington works from her home office west of Bozeman, donning a mask and turning on fans to move the wisps of smoke from her face between playdates and swim lessons for her 5-year-old daughter, caring for a floppy little golden puppy or the family’s two other dogs and cat, a recently acquired cleaning job and the myriad other responsibilities of a working mother. It wouldn’t be possible without the support of her husband and daughter, she said.

Rachel Hergett is the arts and entertainment editor. She can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or 582-2603. Follow her on Twitter @hergett.

 

