Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Parker Millsap was 19 when he released his first album, “Palisade,” a young musician steeped in the Red Dirt scene of North Texas and his native Oklahoma. His style evolved out of a childhood listening to the likes of Texas acoustic guitarist Robert Earl Keen and Ry Cooder, who started out as a bluesman and became massively influential with his musical explorations.

Millsap moved to Nashville a couple years after “Palisade,” releasing four more albums and placing his focus on the craft of a song. He considers himself a songwriter first, then a guitarist and a singer, in that order. But each plays into the other.

“Whether you’re writing it, performing it, listening to it, when it feels right for the moment, that’s a good song,” Millsap said Monday from Nashville, where he was moving his belongings into storage and prepping for his latest tour, which stops in Bozeman for an Aug. 31 show at the Filling Station. “Something I’ve learned to really love and lean into about art, is that everybody is going to hear it from their perspective and it is going to mean something that could be exactly what you meant, or it could be way off the mark. Everybody brings their whole life to those lyrics and those melodies.”

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Rachel Hergett can be reached at rhergett@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2603. Hergett is on Twitter at @hergett.

Recommended for you