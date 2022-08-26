Parker Millsap is at the Filling Station in Bozeman on Wednesday, Aug. 31, with support by King Ropes and Matt Wallin. Doors open at 7 p.m., with music beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 at https://www.sellout.io/events/parker-millsap.
Parker Millsap "Be Here Instead" album art
Parker Millsap was 19 when he released his first album, “Palisade,” a young musician steeped in the Red Dirt scene of North Texas and his native Oklahoma. His style evolved out of a childhood listening to the likes of Texas acoustic guitarist Robert Earl Keen and Ry Cooder, who started out as a bluesman and became massively influential with his musical explorations.
Millsap moved to Nashville a couple years after “Palisade,” releasing four more albums and placing his focus on the craft of a song. He considers himself a songwriter first, then a guitarist and a singer, in that order. But each plays into the other.
“Whether you’re writing it, performing it, listening to it, when it feels right for the moment, that’s a good song,” Millsap said Monday from Nashville, where he was moving his belongings into storage and prepping for his latest tour, which stops in Bozeman for an Aug. 31 show at the Filling Station. “Something I’ve learned to really love and lean into about art, is that everybody is going to hear it from their perspective and it is going to mean something that could be exactly what you meant, or it could be way off the mark. Everybody brings their whole life to those lyrics and those melodies.”
Performing amid a global pandemic has been a test of patience for Millsap, who has been on the road solo, with a full band and as a trio over the past year. He knows fans may choose to stay home if he is booked in a town where COVID-19 case numbers are high. However, Millsap said years of gigging in his native Oklahoma as he grew his career prepared him for small audiences.
"I've played so many shows to like 5 people, so if 15 or 20 people show up, I'm not too upset,” he said.
Whether there is an audience of 15 people or hundreds of thousands — like in his appearance on “Conan” — Millsap approaches his performance the same.
“I'm usually trying to inhabit the songs,” he said, “no matter what is going on out there.”
In the last few years, Millsap’s songwriting has shifted. Where his focus was once more character-driven songs, he now turns to personal experience as inspiration. In terms of inhabiting songs, this direction makes it “a little easier to tap in,” Millsap said. “…This is me and my thoughts.”
While writing, he now tries to be more instinctual, to not let the analytical parts of his brain take over the creative process.
“If something comes to you, write it down, and trust it’s trying to lead you somewhere,” he said. “In writing a whole lot and not over analyzing it, I think I’m saying a little bit more of what I need to say, rather than saying something that I think I need to say.”
Millsap finished recording his 2021 album “Be Here Instead” in late spring 2020 when gathering and touring were not possibilities. At home, he took the opportunity to incorporate writing in his day-to-day. At some point, Millsap said, he will wander into the music room, sit down and play, tapping into new ideas and emotions whether for an hour or five.
“I try to have at least an idea every day, if not a complete song,” he said. “I was really able to integrate creative practice into my life in a way that I hadn’t been able to prior to the pandemic. That made it easier to talk about myself.”
Millsap has also taken license to probe musically. He allows himself the space and time to play with ideas, like taking a riff he created while trying to find the right piano part for one song and turning it into something entirely different — in that example and Indian music-inspired instrumental piece.
“I’m broadening my perspective of what a song can be,” Millsap said.
Maybe the song is the band playing and him singing, but just a melody and not lyrics. Maybe it is something else entirely.
“I’ve dabbled here and there and been able to explore other modes of creating in a way that is really just fun and also is starting to kind of merge with my more songwriterly tendencies,” Millsap said.
In his ears this week, Millsap has what he describes as “loosely new age ambient” meditations from Laraaji and the desert blues of Etran De L'Aïr.
Fans, however, won’t be too surprised by the current set. Millsap is touring with three of the four main players on his last album, and they haven’t practiced some of his compositions that are more sonically explorative.
“But it’s coming,” he said. “It’s never going to be the main thing that I do, but it’s something that I love and I love to do, so I think that it’s only honest to do it for people.”
Millsap finished recording his sixth album this summer, though it has yet to be mixed and mastered. The album is set for release in 2023.
If things go as hoped, when Millsap returns from tour he will be the owner of a house with a rehearsal space. And for the future, he said he is simply looking forward to collaborating with “Nashville folk” in the space.
“I have no set destination,” Millsap said. “I just like to play music.”
Parker Millsap is at the Filling Station in Bozeman on Wednesday, Aug. 31, with support by King Ropes and Matt Wallin. Doors open at 7 p.m., with music beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 at https://www.sellout.io/events/parker-millsap. The event is presented by Electric River Presents.
