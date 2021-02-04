So I have 4 co-morbidities (age, weight, diabetes and an immune disorder) and have been sitting in my house since last March. So you’d think I’d be thrilled that Gov. Gianforte has moved me up to get the vaccine after health care workers and nursing homes.
I am not.
His plan is also to have the Legislature pass liability protections and reopen the economy while leaving workers exposed.
Oh, and remove the statewide mask mandate.
Of course, with Democrats taking the Senate and a new round of income support in the offing, this makes no sense (if it ever made sense). The US government will provide increased business and income support during the vaccine phase of the pandemic. The choice that Mitch McConnell forced on us between public health and the economy no longer exists.
And the Montana constitution guarantees a remedy for every wrong, so it is doubtless unconstitutional to grant businesses blanket protection while they kill their workers. Our state Supreme Court is stacked with liberal trial lawyers 5-2, so it won’t take long to have this struck down.
So I don't see the point of putting essential workers at additional risk. I can continue to hide out here in my humble hovel.
Vaccinate that nice grocery worker at Heebs before me.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.