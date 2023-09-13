Jets Rodgers Achilles Football

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is helped off the field after getting injured against the Bills on Monday in East Rutherford, N.J.

 Associated Press

Longtime New York Jets fans are all too familiar with the pain that comes from having a promising season derailed as soon as it started by a quarterback injury.

Twenty-four years to the day from when Vinny Testaverde’s ruptured Achilles in the season opener ruined the 1999 season for the Jets, the team announced Tuesday that Aaron Rodgers suffered the same season-ending injury just four plays into his debut with the team.

Now the more than half-century wait to create another championship moment like the one Joe Namath created in Super Bowl III might be on hold.


