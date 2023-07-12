France Cycling Tour de France

Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen celebrates his fourth stage victory as he crosses the finish line ahead of Netherlands’ Dylan Groenewegen, just behind Philipsen, and Germany’s Phil Bauhaus, left, in the 11th stage of the Tour de France on Wednesday in Moulins, France.

 Associated Press

MOULINS, France — Jasper Philipsen is in a class of his own when it comes to sprinting at the Tour de France. He is so strong that even when the teammate in charge of setting him up is not there, he still wins in the end.

The Belgian sprinter posted his fourth stage win at this year’s Tour de France on Wednesday, taking his career tally to six.

“It’s been an incredible Tour so far,” Philipsen said after outclassing the field. “I can’t realize how good it is all going, so I’m super proud and really happy with my shape. And also, to get through the final without problems is also a big challenge, and we managed to do it four times, so I’m super happy.”


