The Jared's Keepers Foundation will present at eight locations in Gallatin County from Sept. 18 to 21. Each event is limited to members of the school or organization, unless indicated otherwise.
Sept. 18
West Yellowstone High School - 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 19
Three Forks High School - 10 a.m.
Three Forks Middle School - 1 p.m.
Bridgercare Peer Educators - 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 20
Willson School Auditorium - 10 a.m. *Open to private schools and home schooled students and their families.
Gallatin Gateway School - 4 p.m. *Open to parents of GGS students.
Belgrade Middle School band room - 6:30 p.m. *Open to 4-H members at Belgrade School District 4-H and students from Manhattan School District.
Sept. 21
Gallatin Gateway School - 9:30 a.m.
Public Safety Center - 2 p.m. *Open to the public.
