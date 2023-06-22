IOC Meeting

An Afghan women's soccer team poses for a photo on Sept. 22 in Kabul, Afghanistan. 

 Associated Press

GENEVA — The Afghanistan team's status for the 2024 Paris Olympics was put in question Wednesday by the IOC over growing frustration with the Taliban blocking access to sport for women and girls.

The International Olympic Committee said it "continues to be extremely concerned" about the sports situation in Afghanistan despite its repeated calls for action.

Noting its "right to take any further measures," the IOC cautioned that "specific details for the participation of the Afghan (national Olympic committee) delegation and team" for the Paris Games have not yet been decided.


