Northwestern Hazing Football

Northwestern interim head coach David Braun, center, watches players during practice on Aug. 9 in Evanston, Ill.

 Associated Press

EVANSTON, Ill. — David Braun had a tough enough job on his hands when Northwestern hired him last winter. Little did he know what was in store.

Yet here he is, leading the Wildcats into the season opener this week as their interim coach. It’s certainly not what he envisioned when Pat Fitzgerald hired him as defensive coordinator.

“I am extremely confident in my ability to lead, to inspire, to meet people where they’re at, to pull people together for a common purpose,” Braun said Monday. “And I also have a unique ability to identify the things that I don’t know or don’t understand — and wholeheartedly admit that I don’t and seek wisdom and expertise to help me navigate that.”


