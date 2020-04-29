Hyalite road work begins this week
Crews will begin work on the upper portion of Hyalite Road this week.
The Forest Service announced in a news release Tuesday that work would begin later this week to improve Hyalite Road from the dam at the reservoir to the intersection where the road splits.
Work will include rebuilding and widening the road, according to the Forest Service. Some of it may be paved.
The project started last October and is meant to reduce the amount of sediment that washes into Bozeman’s city water supply.
The Hyalite area is one of the most visited pieces of national forest in Montana, with an estimated 50,000 visitors per month in the summer.
Hyalite Road will still be closed to cars until May 15, an annual closure for the spring thaw-out period. Maintenance vehicles and survey crews will be using the road during the closure.
The portion of the road from the mouth of the canyon to the dam will open May 16. The road will stay closed past the dam until June 1 while crews widen and rebuild the road.
The Forest Service said the upper portion of the road is expected to open June 1, but visitors can expect traffic lights, detours and delays throughout the summer.
BLM to close South Bear Trap Road
Federal officials will close a heavily used road along the lower Madison River next week for maintenance.
The Bureau of Land Management announced Tuesday that it would shutter South Bear Trap Road in Madison County for two weeks, beginning May 4.
While it’s closed, workers will resurface portions of the road. It’s being closed because it’s narrow and doesn’t have many pullouts.
The BLM has already closed several sites in Bear Trap Canyon because of the coronavirus pandemic. Campsites along both south and north Bear Trap roads have been fenced off.
Michael Wright can be reached at mwright@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2638.