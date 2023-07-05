Inclusion Initiative Blowback Hockey

Flames center Nazem Kadri wraps around the net with the puck during a game against the Avalanche on Feb. 25 in Denver.

 Associated Press

Akim Aliu and his fellow members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance say they feel betrayed and confused by the NHL's decision to launch — or as far as the HDA is concerned, re-launch — an inclusion committee to diversify the sport and make hockey more welcoming.

Whatever happened, Aliu wondered, to the league announcing a partnership with the HDA to address the same issues three years ago? And why, the HDA wondered in releasing a scathing statement Wednesday, is the NHL essentially duplicating what they've been doing by funneling millions into programs at the grassroots level and introducing hockey to at-risk youths in under-served communities of color?

"As the NHL has done so many times, they're late to the party, and they still want to show that they want to be involved in the dance," Aliu, a veteran who played in a handful of NHL games, told The Associated Press. "This is their way of showing that this is their bigger and better thing. But I think everyone that's on the inside of hockey knows what's really going on and really knows that this is just another façade."


