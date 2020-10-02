Marilyn Lee Hertz May 16, 1933 - September 28, 2020 Imagine during the Great Depression, Fort Peck Reservoir is just being built. A family of six is living in a tarpaper shack with dirt floors. Maybe it was the 100-degree summers or the -40 below winters... that makes a strong three-year-old girl. Maybe it's when her father, Martin Savidge, passed away when she was eleven, or when her mother, Ruth Savidge, was moving the family to Red Lodge to find work when a grass fire destroyed most of their belongings... that makes an independent young lady. Or was it the accident on the Beartooth Highway as her car rolled six times down the mountain and she walked away no injuries... that gives a high school girl from Joliet her faith. In the early 60's being a rancher's wife to Tony Hertz in Clyde Park who raised 4 children, milked two cows, fed horses and did numerous other chores before the school bus arrived...that makes a hardworking, loving mother who was known for her strong work ethic. Showing us her classy side, she always dressed nicely when she left the house, and oh how she admired men with freshly polished shoes. Nah... that's just our mom! She was a pioneer, who made her own bread and jelly, mended fences and scraped knees, healed dogs, ducks, cottontails, delivered baby calves, stacked hay, and was known to climb a 25 foot tree to save her stuck child. She saw beauty in her family, friends, and the state of Montana. She loved the mountains and knew she was home when she could see them in the distance. We say goodbye to the mother with grit, who was strong, independent & resilient. It took a broken back, fractured hip and broken pelvis to finally slow her down. And it was her most precious heart that finally stopped racing to send her to Glory. God must have needed a strong angel for his next mission. Fight strong, and we'll all stay strong and resilient as you have taught. Angels on your pillow, Mom! Your family, Randy Hertz, Colette Hertz (Scott Brady), Shawn Hertz (Meg), Kelly Callison (Matt). Grandchildren, Carey Miller, Ashley and Brenden Hertz, Hannah Freund, Chad Hertz, Boden and Berrett Callison and 4 great-grandchildren (+ one on the way) A celebration of life in honor of Marilyn will be held at Franzen-Davis Funeral Home on Saturday, October 3rd beginning at 11:00 AM (118 N. Third St., Livingston, Montana) followed by a reception at Sacajawea Park. Donations can be made to Angel Line (PO Box 313, Emigrant, MT 59027.) To view the obituary and share condolences, visit: www.Franzen-Davis.com.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.