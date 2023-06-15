Chargers Football

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert runs a drill during practice on Wednesday in Costa Mesa, Calif.

 Associated Press

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Justin Herbert hopes he doesn't have to answer questions about a contract extension much longer.

However, the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback did hint that missing practices is a possibility if a deal isn't reached by the start of training camp.

Talks between the Chargers and Herbert's agents remain ongoing. Los Angeles is expected to begin training camp on July 26.


