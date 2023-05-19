Let the news come to you

Gov. Greg Gianforte’s attempt to veto Senate Bill 442 is unpopular, inexplicable, and contrary to the wishes of both the Legislature and the people of Montana.

His veto ignores 132 legislators from both parties who voted for SB 442. It ignores 56 county commissions and numerous local governments who support the bill because it supported needed county road maintenance, enabling farmers and ranchers to get their products to market and EMTs to respond to emergencies. It ignores the needs of veterans, who would benefit from increased funding for crucial services. It ignores hunters, anglers, and hikers who would benefit from enhanced access and wildlife habitat conservation. It ignores labor unions, timber companies, energy and utility organizations, health care providers, and public land advocates.

And it ignores thousands of Montanans who stood up over and over to show their support for this historic bill.


Eric Bryson is the executive director of the Montana Association of Counties (MACo). Roman Zylawy is a Mineral County commissioner and MACo president. Ross Butcher is a Fergus County commissioner and MACo 1st vice president. Joette Woods is a Liberty County commissioner and MACo 2nd vice president. Jason Strouf is a Custer County commissioner and MACo immediate past president. Mike McGinley is a Beaverhead County commissioner and MACo fiscal officer. Randy Brodehl is a Flathead County commissioner and MACo urban counties representative.

