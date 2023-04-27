Recently, the Biden administration has taken to steps to really elevate public interests — as opposed to corporate interests — in public land decisions. Through proposed rulemaking for the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the release of an inventory of old growth on U.S. Forest Service lands, the administration has provided a way to help inform land managers of how to prioritize conservation measures alongside extractive uses of our public spaces.
Public comment periods only work with an engaged citizenry. The public gets a say in how national forests and grasslands are managed, and so it’s important to take every opportunity provided to give feedback to our land managers as they work to align the best available science with public interests for how these lands are managed. It’s safe to assume that corporate interests will do the same.
In a recent guest column by Maddy Munson from Wild Montana, she outlined the steps that BLM has proposed in its rulemaking and how the agency can better provide a balance of its multi-use mandate by giving conservation a seat at the table.
Following the release of the proposed BLM rule, the Forest Service premiered a historic inventory of mature and old-growth forests across various forest types on public lands, as directed by President Biden in his 2022 executive order to preserve and protect old-growth forests. According to the inventory, 45% of forests can be classified as mature while just 18% meet the requirements for old growth. This inventory comes at a time when the health of our nation’s forests is being debated across the country.
Old-growth trees are incredible at sequestering carbon from the atmosphere, so identifying and protecting these trees as our planet rapidly warms has never been more important.
The Forest Service is looking at the role healthy forests play in the health and safety of all people. Mature old-growth forests can and will play a vital part of a matrix of resilient landscapes, and the study demonstrates just how little old growth remains. Old growth forms the foundation of functioning habitats for wildlife, for carbon sequestration and is critical for overall forest health. The state of current old-growth forests, and the future of old-growth stands, rely on management that values how these forests function and what role they play in the full matrix.
Simple answers, like more active forest management resolves complex questions, miss the depth of the issue. Hotter temperatures and thunderstorms are quickly approaching, which often means smoky skies followed by warm winds. Wildfire season in Montana is always a little unnerving. Yet, simple answers like more active management of national forests fail to reveal the full picture. Old growth forests are more resilient. Old-growth forests gird our forests from the impacts of rapid climate change. There are several steps to making forests healthy and functional, and educating yourself and stepping up to be heard makes all solutions better considered by land managers.
Like with the recent BLM rule, this new inventory of old-growth forests is an opportunity to weigh in on how our nation’s forests are managed. I encourage the Forest Service to meaningfully consult Tribal nations and to seek co-management opportunities with the tribes. It’s important that the federal government hear from all people on these very important public lands decisions.