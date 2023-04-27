Bill Hodge

Bill Hodge

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Recently, the Biden administration has taken to steps to really elevate public interests — as opposed to corporate interests — in public land decisions. Through proposed rulemaking for the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the release of an inventory of old growth on U.S. Forest Service lands, the administration has provided a way to help inform land managers of how to prioritize conservation measures alongside extractive uses of our public spaces.

Public comment periods only work with an engaged citizenry. The public gets a say in how national forests and grasslands are managed, and so it’s important to take every opportunity provided to give feedback to our land managers as they work to align the best available science with public interests for how these lands are managed. It’s safe to assume that corporate interests will do the same.

In a recent guest column by Maddy Munson from Wild Montana, she outlined the steps that BLM has proposed in its rulemaking and how the agency can better provide a balance of its multi-use mandate by giving conservation a seat at the table.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Bill Hodge is the Montana state director for The Wilderness Society after previously serving four years as the executive director of the Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation.

Tags

Recommended for you