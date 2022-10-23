Ingrid Gustafson
I was raised in Billings. My grandparents were cattle ranchers between Absarokee and Red Lodge. I am married (34 years) and have two children — my daughter is a Major in the USAF serving in the medical corps and my son and son-in-law are both elementary education teachers. I graduated from both Montana State University and the University of Montana School of Law. I practiced law in Billings for 16 years representing farmers, ranchers, teachers, and small businesses. From this, I learned how overwhelming the legal system is for people and the significant impact our judicial decisions have in people’s lives. In 2004, Gov. Judy Martz appointed me as a District Court judge in Yellowstone County where I served for 14 years. Following that, I was fortunate enough to be appointed to the Montana Supreme Court where I’ve served for the last five years.

My opponent continues to advance fibs such as being a fourth generation Montanan (my opponent was born in Virginia and his parents spent their careers living in Virginia and overseas) to complete falsities regarding my work and that of the Montana Supreme Court. In my experience, when lies and misinformation go uncorrected, they are perpetuated. I write to set the record straight.

By the time I had practiced law for 16 years and became a District Court judge, my opponent had not yet finished law school. As a District Court judge, I handled close to 15,000 cases and have participated in another 1,100 at the Montana Supreme Court. During that time, my opponent has appeared in only 74 state district court cases and in a handful of relatively inconsequential matters before the Montanan Supreme Court.

Justice Ingrid Gustafson serves on the Montana Supreme Court and is seeking reelection. 

