It seems that almost overnight we have moved from winter to the first throes of spring. After a year of pandemic living, this spring feels a bit different. The light at the end of the tunnel is brightening at the same time the season of rebirth arrives. Now more than ever, the bursting buds, blossoms, and newborn creatures are lifting me up and giving me hope.
A lot has changed in the last year. The pandemic brought with it a surge in growth and development in places like Greater Yellowstone, as well as a significant increase in visitation to parks, campgrounds, rivers, and trails. Instead of vacationing to countries around the world, people got in their cars and RVs and drove here. Is this a short-term spike or the new normal? Probably the latter, but time will tell. One thing is for sure, there is no magic wand that rolls back time or creates more lands, rivers, and other resources that sustain our minds, bodies, and spirits. To keep what we love about this special place will require a collective effort to understand that we are part of the ecology of Greater Yellowstone, and then to behave accordingly.
In thinking about a future in Greater Yellowstone with many more people, it seems we can learn a lot from those who came before us. This region is ancestral homeland to more than two dozen Native American Tribes. Their thousands of years of experience offer many insights into cultivating a more thoughtful and respectful way of living here. Recently, my colleague at the Greater Yellowstone Coalition Wes Martel shared some of his thoughts with me on this. Wes is a member of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe and lives on the Wind River Reservation in western Wyoming. He served for 20 years on the tribe’s business council and has deep experience working with Native American communities.
Wes shared that with the coming of spring, “Indigenous Communities feel a sense of excitement and anticipation as preparations are made for the new life and energy that spring brings. Since time immemorial, the lessons learned and traditional ecological knowledge held by Indigenous People have empowered them to use the gifts that Mother Earth provides for sustenance, health, ceremony, spirituality, and protection. These gifts are continually acknowledged and respected with a simple credo: you take care of us, we take care of you.” This reciprocal approach illuminates the relationship humans have with nature and ensures its gifts are forever lasting.
Wes reminded me that in these modern times of technology, crowds, and rapid mobility, it is more important than ever to recognize our part in taking take care of this incredible ecosystem we belong to. “Every day we race through traditional migratory paths and expose wildlife to the dangers of machinery and speed. We tread through the habitat of sensitive spring-born young. We swim, boat, fish, and recreate in waters that support life for all human and nonhuman residents alike. To be part of this interconnected web of life is a gift and it must always be recognized as such.”
We’re all excited to get outside. Let’s commit to doing so with responsibility and reciprocity in mind. Let’s model the best possible behavior so that Greater Yellowstone’s newest residents and visitors can learn and adopt an ethic that protects and deeply values this remarkable place we call home. Wes left me with this last thought: “We have the ability to recognize destruction. We must have the ability to restore and rehabilitate. The splendor, serenity, and spirituality of Greater Yellowstone must always be recognized for the power it gives us. What kind of power can we give back?”
See you out there.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.