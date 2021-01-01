Republican Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte is being coy about how he will address the COVID-19 pandemic with respect to mask requirements and other mitigation measures. He said he will announce those measures after he’s sworn in next week. The GOP-controlled Legislature, meanwhile, is rebuffing recommendations from local health officials in Helena by neglecting to require face masks or social distancing and planning face-to-face hearings and floor sessions throughout the coming session.
That’s all very predictable, given the way we’ve somehow decided to politicize this disease and our response to it.
But when lawmakers meet next week and Gianforte takes the oath of office, it’s time to drop the nonsense and start taking real action. And that starts with getting the coronavirus vaccine here — as much and as fast as possible.
The vacuum of leadership from Washington is on display again with respect to the vaccines. Administration officials initially announced plans to have 100 million people vaccinated by now. Then they got more realistic and lowered the estimate to 40 million and then 20 million. How many have actually been vaccinated? A little over 3 million, according to Bloomberg.
Who’s to blame for the snail’s pace rollout? As has been the case with other pandemic policy failures, administration officials are foisting the blame on the states. Pointing fingers isn’t getting the job done, but state officials had best plan this campaign without much help from the feds.
The vaccines already approved for use or in the works are key to ending this pandemic and returning life to some sense of normalcy. With the apparent shortage or lack of distribution of vaccine, states will be competing to get as many doses as possible as quickly as possible. And that puts sparsely populated states like Montana at risk of being left behind.
Gianforte has had great success in the private sector, creating a thriving software firm and many high-paying jobs locally. Now it’s time to put that acumen to work for the state and its citizens.
Show us how it’s done by getting as many doses of vaccine as possible for Montana citizens.
