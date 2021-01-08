Not surprisingly, Montana’s new Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican, has promised to lift the statewide mask mandate imposed by his predecessor in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. Somehow it has become a mantra of the Republican Party to subvert public health initiatives — no matter how effective they are.
A little more surprisingly, Gianforte said the mandate won’t be lifted until the state’s most vulnerable — the elderly, those with underlying conditions — are vaccinated for the virus. And he stopped short of imposing his will on local health officials who will still have the authority to impose local mask requirements and other mitigation measures.
He is commended for that. And he is urged to tamp down any efforts by state lawmakers to infringe on the authority of local health officials. Because those are very likely coming.
The Centers for Disease Control has said face masks are an effective way of slowing the spread of COVID-19. That’s even more important now that a more contagious form of the virus has been detected in the U.S. And Gallatin County Health Officer Matt Kelley is strongly urged to continue mandating masks in public spaces locally. Montana State University students return next week and we know from experience in the fall semester they will be a significant source of new infections. Kelley’s resolve has been tried by COVID deniers and mask protesters and, after the statewide mandate is lifted, pressure to lift local mitigation measures will be even greater.
Gianforte has also said he will shift priorities for vaccinations, placing those age 70 and older in the second phase of the vaccine rollout, behind frontline health workers and residents of assisted living facilities.
Taken together, Gianforte’s positions seem to indicate he is taking the pandemic seriously, and that is welcome news. The same can’t be said about some members of his party.
We are — hopefully — just a few months away from vaccine availability for everyone who wants it. Now is not the time to let down our guard. There is a light at the end of the tunnel, but we have to get through the rest of the tunnel before we are out of this and life returns to normal.
