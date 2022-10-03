Seahawks Lions Football
Buy Now

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith reacts after his 8-yard touchdown run against the Lions on Sunday in Detroit.

 AP

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

DETROIT (AP) — Geno Smith and Rashaad Penny were so good the Seattle Seahawks never needed their punter.

Smith accounted for three touchdowns in the first half and Penny had a pair of long second-half scoring runs, helping Seattle hold off the Detroit Lions for a 48-45 win Sunday.

"An old-fashion shootout," Smith said.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Recommended for you