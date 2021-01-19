Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert is applauded for spurning an “order” from state Attorney General Austin Knudsen to drop the county’s case against the Rocking R Bar. The bar was cited for staying open past a county health board ordered 10 p.m. closing aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Knudsen seems to need a refresher in Montana law. County attorneys don’t take orders from the AG. They answer to those who hired them — in this case, the voters of Gallatin County. And it’s the voters who will decide if Lambert is doing an adequate job. Issuing an order to a county attorney smacks of arrogance. And it’s part of a GOP trend to meddle in local government. Republicans voice support for local government control as opposed to edicts from on high. But as soon as they get the power to do so, they are quick to meddle in local affairs
Witness a bill under consideration in the Legislature right now, House Bill 121, that would usurp the authority of local health officials and health boards. The bill is squarely aimed at local business restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus and yet another instance of politicizing something that should be left to science.
This follows a referendum lawmakers put to the voters to overrule local gun regulations that conflict with statewide rules. Another bill under consideration would cancel local regulations on indoor vaping or the sale of flavored nicotine solutions. And of course lawmakers are thinking of allowing guns in bars, restaurants and college campuses in opposition to local government and university system regulations.
Republicans pay lip service to the notion that local elected leaders and authorities know what’s best for their communities, and they squawk loudly any time the federal government tries to interfere in state policy. But that ideology flies out the window when they see an opportunity to impose their conservative values on cities and towns.
Lambert should stick to his guns and tell Knudsen to mind his own business.
And while all politicians are entitled to their views, they should at least be consistent: If they don’t want the feds breathing down their necks, then they should practice what they preach and stay off the backs of local government.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.