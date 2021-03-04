Three players scored in double figures for Great Falls on Thursday as the Bison secured a 67-33 victory over Gallatin in a Class AA tournament play-in game.
Junior Tyler Nansel led the Raptors with 13 points in the loss, which ended Gallatin's first season in school history. The Raptors finished 2-13 overall.
Eli Hunter added 11 points, Rylan Schlepp tallied seven and Garrett Dahlke supplied two points to complete Gallatin’s scoring.
Raptors head coach Michael Claxton said his team is optimistic about its outlook. He said the game experience gained this year, coupled with an offseason of training, will make for a more competitive team in the future.
“One of the things that stands out the most to me about this team and the program in general is that we lost a lot of games this season and of course we had disappointments and setbacks along the way, but there was no quit in these guys,” Claxton said. “They still believed. They still had hope.”
For Great Falls, which scored at least 14 points in each quarter, Drew Wyman led the way with 20 points. Reid Harris registered 12 points, and Levi Torgerson put up 11 points for the Bison, who improved to 14-1 this season.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.