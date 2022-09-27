Falcons Seahawks Football
Buy Now

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts gets away from Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks on Sunday in Seattle.

 AP

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It's early but there is some clear frustration starting to show with the Seattle Seahawks.

It's evident from the head coach. It's obvious from some veteran players. And none of it has to do with what most outsiders expected to be Seattle's biggest weakness entering the season — the quarterback.

"I just know that we are at a crossroads right now. We need to get it together, that's the biggest thing," veteran Seattle defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson said. "Everybody needs to be accountable and go through the film and fix it. I think that's the biggest thing, being disciplined, do your job, and trust your brothers. You have to trust that your brother is going to do their job.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Recommended for you