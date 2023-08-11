WWCup Japan Sweden Soccer

Japan's Hana Takahashi, center, attempts to head the ball between Sweden's Filippa Angeldal, left, and Sofia Jakobsson during the Women's World Cup quarterfinals on Friday at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. 

 Associated Press

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Sweden first knocked off the United States and then bounced Japan to snag a spot in the semifinals of the Women's World Cup.

The Swedes, the World Cup runners-up in 2003 and three-time third-place finishers, eliminated previously unbeaten Japan 2-1 in Friday's quarterfinal. With Japan out of the tournament, this year's World Cup will crown a first-time winner.

The sold-out crowd at Eden Park, where Sweden will play in the semifinals on Tuesday against Spain, danced to songs by Swedish rock band Abba as it was played throughout the stadium after the win.


