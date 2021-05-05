Central Valley Fire District’s mill levy passed with a large majority in Tuesday’s election as the district grows to serve rapidly expanding development in the valley.
More than 70% of roughly 9,300 ballots cast were in favor of the permanent levy renewal, removing the need for the district to go out for general fund levies every seven years.
“We’re very, very pleased with the results of the election,” said Ron Lindroth, Central Valley fire chief. “Instead of having to go out every seven years for renewal, it makes it permanent. It provides a continuity of funding for career firefighters that’s needed because of the growth in the valley.”
The 10 mill levy will stay the same but the dollar amount from taxpayers will be adjusted based on what the state says property value is worth, Lindroth said. Based on this year’s valuations from the state the mill levy will generate about $690,000 in funding from property taxes.
“I don’t anticipate needing to go to the public for an increased mill levy for quite some time,” he said.
The fire district covers 200 square miles and serves more than 40,000 people, which includes Belgrade, Four Corners, Springhill, Dry Creek and Reese Creek.
“When the original base mill was established we were a volunteer firefighter force, running less than 600 calls a year,” Lindroth said. “There’s a major increase in population in the valley. We now respond to over 2,000 calls a year.”
Growth in population requires career firefighters to be able to handle that volume of calls, Lindroth said. The levy ensures the district will be able to continue providing high quality services and have career staffing not only in Belgrade but also in Four Corners and Springhill, he said.
The district now has 28 career firefighters, 7 support staff and about 20 volunteer firefighters, according to Lindroth.
The additional staff will help the fire district respond to one of the challenges of the valley’s population growth. The fire district is seeing more emergencies occurring at the same time with an increased number of people in the valley, Lindroth said.
“Over 27% of the calls we get are simultaneous,” he said. “It’s important to have the ability to respond to simultaneous calls.”
The fire district will look at the revenue figures from the state when they come out but hopes to be able to hire three to six new firefighters to help with staffing and another fire inspector to help with reviewing and inspecting construction projects, Lindroth said.
In addition to respond to structure and wildland fires, the district also handles emergency medical services and hospital transports. The revenue from ambulance transports helped to keep the tax levies lower, Lindroth said.
“The revenue we generate from medical insurance policies helps offset some of the costs of providing fire services since our paramedics are cross-trained as firefighters,” he said. “It’s a mechanism we research and it literally provides approximately $100,000 that otherwise would be needing to come from tax levies.”
The last mill levy passed for the Central Valley Fire District was in May 2018 to provide funding for the new fire station by the airport.
