Gallatin Gateway School’s $7 million ask to renovate its historic schoolhouse and update deferred maintenance failed to pass Tuesday’s election, the first bond election the district held in 20 years.
About 55% of the 650 voters were against the bond, which would have funded critical maintenance and structural needs for the K-8 school of 160 students.
“It was very disappointing,” said Theresa Keel, superintendent of Gallatin Gateway School. “You have to go back to the drawing board. The bond process was started because we have failing systems in our school district, our HVAC, fire systems, plumbing and electrical systems. The kind of systems you can’t use your building reserves or general funds to replace.”
The district will need to prioritize funding and which maintenance needs to address, Keel said.
“It’s going to be a hard conversation because without the bond we’re going to have to be dipping into general funds, which usually translates into programs being curtailed or ending,” she said.
The bond process included needs assessments for the school so the district has up-to-date information on deferred maintenance needs. The next steps are for the school board, along with community feedback, to discuss prioritizing what needs replacement the most and how best to fund it, Keel said.
“We know what needs to be replaced. It’s not a matter of repairing them. They’re at the end of life,” she said. “That’s where things are going to get challenging.”
The $7 million bond was the first the district has asked residents for in the last 20 years, Keel said.
“We’ve been very conservative in terms of how often we’ve asked for levies,” she said. “We could have asked for a general fund levy this year like all the other districts around us but we didn’t because we were asking for the bond.”
Keels said the failure of the bond impacted the morale of staff on Wednesday, with many feeling like half of the community voted against improving their teaching conditions.
“Our whole faculty and staff feels depressed because they come and work in this building every day and they don’t have heat or they have too much heat or they don’t have plugs to plug in their devices,” she said.
In the months leading up to the bond election, plans to restore the 1914 historic schoolhouse generated public interest.
Last fall, the school’s building committee initially voted for the 1914 portion of the school to be demolished. After public outcry, the committee reversed course and the school committed to trying to renovate the structure through its bond process.
Without the bond, Keel said the building would sit as it is because the district doesn’t have the money to renovate it.
“Moving forward, that’s one of the hard discussions because we don’t have the money. It’s leaking energy costs as we speak,” Keel said. “… If the community wanted to save the building, they would have voted for the bond.”
Lessa Racow, a parent to a third grader in the district, said she supported the bond primarily for addressing the deferred maintenance needs but was also in support of renovating the schoolhouse.
“I feel our children should have regulated heat in the building and there should not be sewage coming out of the floor drainpipes in the bathroom,” she said. “… I feel strongly that at the very least we need to pass a bond to update the deferred maintenance.”
Racow, who was also an advocate for saving the historic schoolhouse from demolition, said there are discussions around how the schoolhouse could be renovated in smaller ways through grants or donations. One starting idea is to add new windows to the structure to save on energy costs.
“Children need to have a decent learning environment to learn in and it’s really falling apart in terms of infrastructure,” she said.
Before the election, Racow said she talked with a few neighbors who opposed the bond over concerns they wouldn’t be able to afford an increase in taxes on their fixed incomes. There was information spread around the bond that might have misinformed voters on what the tax burden would be, she said.
Keel said despite the roller coaster of emotions in the school, the district would make the best of the situation.
“I’m just thankful for the 291 folks who voted yes. We have an excellent community and an excellent school,” she said. “We will move forward but it just won’t look like what it would have looked like had the bond passed.”
