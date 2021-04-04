County health officials made some much needed changes to the way residents can sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations last week. The move makes the process less like a TV game show and more like a reasonable approach to a much-needed health care program.
Residents can now sign on to a waiting list to get the vaccine. And once their number comes up, they are notified and have 48 hours to make an appointment. Previously, getting an appointment was a mad online scramble for limited numbers of slots that left out those who were less tech savvy or had limited access to the internet. It was a source of palpable frustration.
Before last Wednesday, the county would announce via email and text messages that appointment slots would be opened up at noon on a certain day. When the time arrived, texts and emails announced the signup process was open. Those seeking appointments would often find the traffic so heavy they couldn’t access the sign-up page. Within a scant few minutes, a text and email would announce all the slots were filled.
Under the new method, those who sign up will simply wait their turn. And those in who are in high priority groups — health care workers, residents and staff of assisted living facilities, the elderly or with underlying medical conditions — will be given priority.
This new strategy makes much more sense. And the change is particularly important given that, as of Thursday, anyone 16 or older is eligible to receive the vaccine. That has increased the number of people seeking vaccine appointments significantly — along with the competition for limited numbers of doses available.
The initial rollout of the vaccination program was unwieldy and frustrating. But in fairness to those responsible, the challenge of vaccinating as many people as possible in a nation of 330 million-plus people is one we had never faced before. The process was doomed to be plagued by snafus from the start.
Now that the waiting list is available, all adults are strongly urged to get on it and respond as soon as they are notified there is an appointment slot available for them. The vaccines are our path back to normalcy.
