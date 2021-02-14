The Bozeman School Board’s request that teachers and school support staff be moved up in priority for the coronavirus vaccination plan is seconded. And Gov. Greg Gianforte is urged to act grant that request.
The board voted unanimously last week to send a letter to Gianforte urging the change. Teachers were initially part of the current Phase 1B of the vaccination plan, but Gianforte reshuffled the priorities and moved teachers to Phase 1C. Under that scenario, it’s estimated all educators and staff won’t be vaccinated until the end of the school year.
Teachers and school staff perform a uniquely vital role. Getting the students into the classroom is essential for their welfare of that of their families who depend on schools to care for their children during the work day. And teachers are confined in a relatively confined space for hours each day with the same groups of students. One infected student could spark an outbreak that could send teachers and staff home to their families with the virus. And once a teacher or staff member is exposed, they are forced to self-isolate. That leads to a loss of personnel needed to keep the schools open.
Granted, these are not easy decisions. There is only so much vaccine available and it seems to be coming available painfully slow. There is a case to be made for other essential workers — grocery store workers, bus drivers — to be prioritized earlier for vaccination. But most of those workers are normally only briefly exposed to individual customers. And they are in a better position to distance themselves and regularly sanitize their work spaces. Their employers also seem to be very cognizant of the risks their employees are exposed to and have installed screens and other protective measures to minimize the risk of infection.
Elementary, middle and high school students have been dealing with disrupted routines for nearly a year now. And we know that is taking its toll, both educationally and emotionally. Kids need to be in school for the both the education and the socialization it offers, and maintaining a healthy school staff health is essential to keeping the schools open.
Gianforte is strongly urged to find a way to move educators and school staff up on the priority list for vaccination.
