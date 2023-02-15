Super Bowl Football

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles' makeover is already underway. Only two days after a crushing Super Bowl loss to Kansas City, some Eagles are ready to move on — especially the coaching staff.

Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was named head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon became the man in charge of the Arizona Cardinals on the same day the team — which has 19 free agents — gathered to clean out its lockers.

Jalen Hurts isn't going anywhere. But the franchise quarterback who threw for 304 yards and a touchdown and ran for 70 yards and three scores against the Chiefs can start talking about a new contract. Just not yet.


