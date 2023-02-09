Triangle Tough Neighborhood Basketball

Duke guard Celeste Taylor (0) pushes her way past Wake Forest guard Kaia Harrison, left, on Jan. 5 in Winston-Salem, N.C.

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Duke's Kara Lawson and North Carolina's Courtney Banghart have spent their short tenures building programs back to national relevance. North Carolina State's Wes Moore is leading the three-time reigning Atlantic Coast Conference champion.

All of them are in the same area code.

This always-competitive market looks tougher than usual with the Blue Devils' rising to No. 9, marking the second time since 2000 that all three have cracked the top 10 of the AP Top 25 in the same season.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Recommended for you