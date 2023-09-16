Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
Congratulations to Mel and Marge (Busman) Visser on their 60th Wedding Anniversary
They were married on September 20, 1963, in Coopersville, Michigan
They've made their home on a farm west of Bozeman since April 1965
There they raised four children: Ken, Karen (DeGroot), Karla, and Kevin
They have six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren
Friends and family are invited to an open house reception from 2-5pm on Saturday, September 23, at the Bozeman Senior Center located at 807 N Tracy Ave
Your presence is the best gift you could bring
