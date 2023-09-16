Let the news come to you

Congratulations to Mel and Marge (Busman) Visser on their 60th Wedding Anniversary

They were married on September 20, 1963, in Coopersville, Michigan

They've made their home on a farm west of Bozeman since April 1965


