India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot as Nepal's wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh watches during the Asia Cup on Monday in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. 

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Cricket, breakdancing and flag football are still waiting to find out if they will be added to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The process to add sports that organizers in Los Angeles want at the 2028 Games was unexpectedly delayed Wednesday by the International Olympic Committee.

The IOC cited "ongoing discussions" with L.A. officials as the issue — a clear rift between the two sides — despite the timetable being known for years and only two days before a key meeting to let nine candidate sports know which is set to get Olympic status.


