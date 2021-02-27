The numbers of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Gallatin County have plateaued.
With the leveling off in the last few weeks, the local health system has been able to track the virus’ spread in a timely manner, keep up with the demand for testing and maintain capacity at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Big Sky Medical Center.
As of Friday, the rolling seven-day average of cases was 32 per 100,000 residents, according to the county’s weekly COVID-19 report, which was published Friday. Montana State University continues to see about 20-30 cases each week, and in any given week, about a dozen K-12 schools each have a few cases.
This week, the rate of tests coming back positive was 5.8%, which is similar to recent weeks when the rate has hovered around 5%.
Hospitalizations have remained in the single-digits for weeks.
“In the context of where we have come from since November, it really continues to be fairly stable,” said Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley. “… We’re really hoping we start to see this go down again because as we look at this in the context of November, it looks like we’re down. But if we look at this in the context of the entire pandemic, we’re still above any point we were before November, including last summer’s surge.”
Kelley said there remain some areas of concern.
After not seeing new COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities for some days, there have recently been several cases among staff and residents.
The health department announced Friday that two men in their 90s died of complications related to COVID-19 at long-term care facilities the week of Feb. 14. Their deaths bring the total number of deaths in Gallatin County to 54 since the pandemic began. Statewide, 1,354 Montanans have died of COVID-19, according to the Department of Public Health and Human Services.
“I think sometimes we lose track of how big of a toll this pandemic has had on our country, on our state and on our county,” Kelley said. “...I want to take a little bit of time and pay respect to those we’ve lost.”
Kelley also cautioned that the local state of the pandemic could change.
“It feels like we’re kind of in this cycle, where we have these upswings, we get some community interventions in place and people start getting more cautious, they start being more careful, things calm down for a while and then things loosen up and people relax a little bit and then we get another surge,” Kelley said. “We need people to continue to bear down.”
The health department, Bozeman Health, Community Health Partners and Montana State University continue to vaccinate residents in Phase 1B, which includes adults over 70, those 16-69 with certain underlying health conditions and people of color.
On Friday, the health department opened its third public vaccine sign-up at noon. The 525 appointments for a clinic next week at the fairgrounds in Bozeman filled within nine minutes.
“We’re still seeing really high demand,” Kelley said. “We’re going to be in 1B for a while here in Gallatin County until we get some more vaccine.”
As of Friday, about 15% of Montanans had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, slightly above the national average of 14%.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.