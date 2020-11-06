CORREX for Nov. 7 By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Nov 6, 2020 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A story published Friday misspelled Hilary Parker’s last name. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Liz Weber Liz Weber covers education for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Liz Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest Local Weather service issues winter storm watch for Bozeman area 2 hrs ago No growth in Porcupine fire overnight, windier conditions expected 2 hrs ago Escalating COVID cases forcing Montana to reconsider mask strategy 6 hrs ago Environmental groups hopeful amid Republican state takeover 15 hrs ago