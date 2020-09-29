Correction Perrin Stein Perrin Stein Author email Sep 29, 2020 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A story in Tuesday's edition misstated Ed Stafman's educational background. He has not received a Ph.D. in religion. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Perrin Stein can be reached at pstein@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2648. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Story Ed Stafman Religion Edition Background Misstate Correction Perrin Stein Perrin Stein is the county, state and federal government reporter for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Perrin Stein Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today