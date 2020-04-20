Support Local Journalism


A story April 17 incorrectly identified how funding was provided to house people in a hotel. The funding to house the camp of homeless people was provided by the Human Resource Development Council, which has no official relationship with Bozeman Mutual Aid. Bozeman Mutual Aid funded the housing of people not associated with the camp.

