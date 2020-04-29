Correction Apr 29, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A story published Wednesday should have said that the Bureau of Land Management will close North Bear Trap Road for two weeks beginning May 4, not South Bear Trap Road. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bureau Of Land Management North Bear Trap Road Story South Bear Trap Road Correction Beginning Week To our subscribers Mar 24, 2020 Dear valued subscriber: