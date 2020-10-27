Correction By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Oct 27, 2020 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A story published on Oct. 27 should have said the next Bozeman School Board meeting is Nov. 9. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Liz Weber Liz Weber covers education for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Liz Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest Local Prosecutor: Death penalty possible for homicide suspect 2 hrs ago Tester introduces bill to protect Montana rivers as wild and scenic 2 hrs ago Bozeman Health opening $13.5M neonatal intensive care unit 3 hrs ago Montana State cross-country schedules two meets 4 hrs ago