Correction By Paul Schwedelson Chronicle Staff Writer Paul Schwedelson Author email May 29, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An article published Friday misspelled the name of the man mauled by a bear near Big Sky. His name is Peter Scherfig. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Paul Schwedelson can be reached at pschwedelson@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Name Peter Scherfig Bear Article Correction Sky Misspell Paul Schwedelson Paul Schwedelson is a sports writer for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Paul Schwedelson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today To our subscribers Mar 24, 2020 Dear valued subscriber: