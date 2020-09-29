Correction for 9/29 By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Sep 29, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An article Sunday incorrectly stated that Grayson Murphy won the women’s division of the 2019 Bridger Ridge Run. Kristina Trygstad-Saari won the race. Murphy was second. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Grayson Murphy Kristina Trygstad-saari Sport Law Bridger Ridge Run Article Division Woman Correction Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today