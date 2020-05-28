The Montana entrances to Yellowstone National Park will open Monday after a closure of more than two months because of the coronavirus.
Park officials announced the entrances would open in a news release Thursday afternoon. The announcement came after Montana Gov. Steve Bullock sent a letter to Yellowstone officials urging the opening of the gates in Cooke City, Gardiner and West Yellowstone on Monday.
The reopening comes two weeks after Yellowstone allowed visitors into the southern part of the park through its two Wyoming entrances. With the opening of the Montana entrances, the entirety of the park will be open to visitors for day-use only, meaning no camping or staying in park lodging.
Facilities included in phase one of the park's reopening plan will be available to visitors — restrooms, self-service gas stations, trails, boardwalks, entrance stations and medical clinics. Some phase two services will become available as well, such as takeout food service and boating and fishing.
The release also said the park has taken steps to limit any potential spread of the virus. It has installed protective barriers in certain places and is encouraging the wearing of masks in high density areas, among other measures.
Officials are also working with the park's business partners to limit the spread of the virus. The park has approved 126 authorizations for businesses to operate inside the park, according to the release.
Park officials are also working with the surrounding states and counties to increase testing. The release said the park is participating in a COVID-19 surveillance testing pilot project and that officials from Park County, Montana, have started testing employees for the virus.
