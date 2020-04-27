The iconic hotels inside Yellowstone National Park are likely to stay closed if the park reopens.
Xanterra Travel Collection announced it would begin offering limited lodging and other services in Yellowstone on June 15, assuming the park is open to visitors by then, but famous locations like the Old Faithful Inn and Lake Hotel are going to remain closed.
At first, the options will be limited to campgrounds and the company's cabin-style offerings with private bathrooms, according to a Xanterra news release. Dining options will be limited to "grab-and-go" options.
Rick Hoeninghausen, a spokesman for Xanterra, said more services could be offered later in the season depending on the recommendations of public health experts, but a limited opening was the plan for now.
He added that the company decided to open only the cabins because each has a private bathroom and could be more easily isolated and closed off if a guest has the virus.
"Under today's rules, that's the room type we can open with and feel good about," he said.
Yellowstone has been closed to visitors since March 24. A park spokeswoman said no date has been set for reopening.
Xanterra runs the lodging inside the park. Many of its hotels would have been closed to visitors this time of year anyway, with the Old Faithful Snow Lodge and Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel typically being the first to open on May 1.
This delay pushes the limited opening a month-and-a-half beyond that. The cabins that are expected to open will be those at Old Faithful, Canyon Village, Lake Village and Mammoth Hot Springs.
Hoeninghausen added that the opening will be staggered, with the Old Faithful and Mammoth areas opening on June 15, Lake Village on June 17 and Canyon on June 19. He added that the company is working with customers who booked stays for this year to offer refunds or the option of keeping their reservation in case things change.
The company is still working on plans for its seasonal hiring, Hoeninghausen said. He could not say how many employees would be brought on this summer, saying the decision may change based on the level of services Xanterra can offer.
He added that housing guidelines will play a role in that decision — if there can't two people to an apartment, for example, the number of people the company hires will be limited even further.
