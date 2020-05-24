Normally, the 50 cabins at Hibernation Station in West Yellowstone are mostly full on Memorial Day weekend. This year, the cabins are empty.
“The month of May is typically pretty good. We’re about 75% full most of the time,” said Travis Mann, the co-owner and general manager. “Due to the park being closed, the quarantines, all that stuff, we’re having cancellations like you wouldn’t believe.”
Memorial Day weekend is usually the first busy weekend of the season for gateway towns as families get away for a long weekend to visit the nation’s first national park. But with Montana’s park entrances being closed until at least June 1, that’s not the case this weekend.
“It’s scary for our employees, it’s scary for us, all of the above,” Mann said. “If things stay on track like they have been throughout the month of May, we’re looking at probably 80% to 90% down from normal.”
The west entrance to the park, in West Yellowstone, is traditionally the park’s most popular entrance. West Yellowstone Chamber of Commerce marketing director Wendy Swenson said the town has been extremely quiet.
“I don’t know if you can even really compare it” to normal Memorial Day visitation, said Swenson.
But it’s not totally desolate, at least not for campgrounds. Swenson said she heard one or two campgrounds around West Yellowstone were full and that Montanans had begun to come back to West.
“The fishing right now on Hebgen Lake is really great,” Swenson said. “Any outdoor recreation is open, and the national forests are open. We’re just asking everybody to be responsible and follow the guidelines.”
In Gardiner, the north entrance to the park, it’s also unnervingly quiet, said Park Hotel Yellowstone owner Tami Rai. Rai also owns the Livingston Inn in Livingston.
Aside from just a few Montanans and people getting ready to work in the park once it opens, Rai said, everything for Memorial Day has been canceled at the Park Hotel Yellowstone.
“Why else would anyone come to Gardiner if the entrance is closed for Memorial weekend?” Rai said. “Every day I’m having to tell people, I am so sorry, but our entrance is not open until June 1.”
Rai said reservations are trickling in for the end of June, with more interest in July, August and September.
“I’m guessing it’s going to be a lot more last-minute travelers,” Rai said. “So many people thought that the quarantine was going to last all summer, into all of our phases, so many of them kept canceling.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.