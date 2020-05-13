Visitors will be able to enter Yellowstone National Park from Wyoming beginning Monday, but the entrances on the Montana side of the border will remain closed until at least June 1.
Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly announced the park's phased reopening plan Wednesday on a conference call with Grand Teton National Park Superintendent Gopaul Noojibail and leaders from gateway towns. The plan begins a lifting of the seven-week closure of Yellowstone because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The phased reopening plan allows Yellowstone's east entrance in Cody and the south entrance at the border of Grand Teton and Yellowstone to reopen Monday at noon. Grand Teton will also open that day.
It keeps the park's two busiest entrances — the north gate in Gardiner and the west gate in West Yellowstone — closed without an opening date. It also means the northeast gate in Cooke City will stay closed.
Sholly said he is working closely with Montana Gov. Steve Bullock to determine when the Montana entrances could open. He added that he doesn't think opening those entrances is far off, but that it will wait until the state and the park are confident the opening can be done safely.
"It's not a bad thing for us to be as cautious as possible, and we are continuing to work with them," Sholly said. "I don't think that we're too far behind."
In a press call later in the day, Bullock said those gates would stay closed until at least June 1. He said the state wants to ensure that gateway towns can handle an influx of visitors and any corresponding increase in virus cases.
He added that any reopening will be dependent on continued monitoring of virus cases and increased testing capacity. He also said the state is still early in its own reopening plan, and he wants to ensure the opening of bars, restaurants and other businesses won't need to be scaled back.
"We want to make sure all these reopenings to date won't set us back," Bullock said.
Yellowstone closed on March 24. The closure barred visitors from the park but allowed some essential travel between Gardiner and Cooke City, because the only road to Cooke City that's open in the winter runs through the northern part of the park.
Local health officials from the counties surrounding Yellowstone urged the closure, raising concerns that an influx of tourists could worsen the impact of COVID-19 in places like West Yellowstone, Gardiner and Cooke City.
The Montana entrances in Gardiner and West Yellowstone are the park's busiest. Sholly said about 70% of the park's visitors pass through Montana. He added that the limited opening gives the park a chance to work through the challenges of reopening with a limited number of visitors.
Yellowstone's reopening plan is split into three phases, with limited services available during the first phase.
Visitors who go into Yellowstone next week will be limited to day-use only, meaning no camping. Only the Lower Loop will be open, meaning visitors will be able to drive to the Lake, Canyon, Norris, Madison and Old Faithful areas. The northern part of the park will remain closed.
Bathrooms and gas stations will be open in those areas.
Services increase in the following phases, with campgrounds and backcountry permits becoming available in phase two.
Hotels and dining options wouldn't open until phase three. Sholly said the park won't consider even talking about reaching phase three until the states and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say large gatherings are OK.
That also means the park will need fewer seasonal employees. Sholly said the park and its business partners would hire about 25% of its normal number of seasonal employees — about 1,000 instead of 4,000.
Sholly said opinions about reopening the park varied. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon had pushed for the reopening of the park, while officials in Montana have felt differently. He also said the towns at each of the park's five entrances are at different stages with the virus. Park County, Wyoming, which is home to Cody, has had just one case of the virus while Gallatin County's case total has neared 150.
Wyoming has also lifted its mandatory 14-day quarantine order for out of state visitors. Those orders are still in place in Idaho and Montana.
Bullock said Montana would revisit its quarantine order in the coming days.
