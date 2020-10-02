Sixteen employees at Yellowstone National Park tested positive for COVID-19 in September, a significant increase in confirmed positive cases from prior months.
In September, the number of positive cases among park employees quadrupled from the period between May 18 and Aug. 30.
Seven of the employees who tested positive in September work for the National Park Service and nine work for concessions, according to officials. Eight of the 16 employees have recovered.
Between May 18 and Aug. 30, four park employees and one contractor tested positive for the virus. All have recovered.
All employees who’ve tested positive have been isolated according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, officials wrote. Contact tracing has also occurred. The park and partners in Wyoming and Montana ramped up employee surveillance testing.
Out of the estimated 2,000 Yellowstone employees, .08% total have tested positive for the virus, park officials wrote. This September, the park conducted more than 1,100 coronavirus tests out of more than 3,000 tests conducted since its reopening in May.
The park recently reported this August was its second busiest on record, despite fewer visits in March, April, May and June.
Officials are urging visitors to recreate responsibly and follow social distancing guidelines from the CDC and local health departments.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.