Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks will close to all visitors, park officials announced Tuesday.
The two parks said in a joint news release that the closure is effective immediately.
The closure means no visitor access will be permitted to either park. Highways and roads that cross park and state boundaries will remain open — like the road from Mammoth Hot Springs to Cooke City in Yellowstone.
The move follows pressure from the states of Wyoming and Montana and from counties surrounding the two parks to close to prevent the spread of the virus.
"The National Park Service listened to the concerns from our local partners and, based on current health guidance, temporarily closed the parks," said Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly and Grand Teton Acting Superintendent Gopaul Noojibail in a joint statement. "We are committed to continued close coordination with our state and local partners as we progress through this closure period and are prepared when the timing is right to reopen as quickly and safely as possible."
The release said the two parks will cooperate on the closures. Facilities that support "life safety and commerce" will stay open.
