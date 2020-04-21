Airports across Montana are among those that have received federal money to offset the economic cost of the coronavirus pandemic.
Some got more than others.
Yellowstone Airport in West Yellowstone, a small facility, has received the largest payout in the state at $17.9 million. By contrast, the state’s busiest airport, Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport, received $15.4 million.
The difference comes down to a funding formula the Federal Aviation Administration used to distribute money it received from the $2 trillion stimulus package that Congress passed last month.
The formula says the grants for commercial service airports like West Yellowstone’s were based on three data points.
A quarter of the grant was tied to how much debt airports had in 2018. Another quarter was based on the ratio of airports’ cash reserves to debt in 2018.
Jeff Kadlec, manager of the Yellowstone Airport, said the airport’s lack of debt contributed to the significant federal grant.
“It’s not quite clear to me how the algorithm was done,” he said. “It seems like it comes from us having no debt and being rewarded for that.”
The remaining half of the grant came from the number of people who boarded flights at the airport in 2018. For West Yellowstone, this was 8,200 passengers, which made it one of the least trafficked airports in Montana that year, according to an FAA report.
In a statement, the FAA cautioned against comparing the size of an airport’s grant to the amount of traffic it has.
“Some airports will receive more money than others, despite having fewer enplanements,” the FAA said. “The number of enplaned passengers is only one of several metrics used to determine an airport’s business and financial situation.”
The Yellowstone Regional Airport in Cody, Wyoming, which has a $3 million annual budget and no debt, also received $18 million.
The airport in West Yellowstone will likely lose revenue due to the coronavirus. The airport typically offers seasonal commercial flights to Salt Lake City from May to October. During the summer season, there are typically two flights per day, but they have been reduced to one until at least the end of June.
The federal grant should offset this loss and still leave money available for the airport.
The FAA guidelines on how to use the grants are broad, saying they’re “available for any purpose for which airport revenues may be lawfully used” and there is no deadline for spending it.
Kadlec said the Yellowstone Airport will begin determining how to use the money this week.
“This is all very new, so we’re just trying to get a grasp on it,” he said.
