Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley is urging residents to forgo their traditional Thanksgiving gatherings to prevent the ongoing coronavirus surge from worsening.
As of Monday, the county’s seven-day rolling average of new daily cases was 147. There were 1,160 active COVID-19 cases with 27 active hospitalizations. To date, 5,503 residents have recovered.
The health department announced three more COVID-19 deaths on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 16. The three residents died earlier in November, according to a news release. Two died in the hospital and one at a long-term care facility. All were over the age of 70.
“These deaths are again a tragic reminder of the importance of following public health guidelines, especially this holiday season,” Kelley said in the release.
He urged people to celebrate Thanksgiving in person with only their household — a recommendation the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made last week — or to gather with family and friends virtually.
He also recommended people avoid travel. For those who must travel, like Montana State University students, whose fall semester ends Wednesday, he suggested minimizing contact with others in the days leading up to traveling by avoiding bars, parties and other large gatherings.
“Right now, the risk of contracting and spreading the disease is as high as it’s ever been in Gallatin County just because we have more cases,” Kelly said.
“We have more disease in the county than we’ve ever had during this surge.”
It is unlikely Gallatin County residents will be able to get a COVID-19 test before traveling as the county’s testing system is so strained that local health care providers are prioritizing tests for those with symptoms, those in high-risk groups and those with confirmed close contacts.
If someone has symptoms, Kelley said they must stay where they are so as to not spread the virus.
“We don’t want these holidays to become a bad memory for families, but we know looking at what we’ve seen locally, what we’ve seen in the literature, those social settings, especially indoor social settings, can be really risky during the pandemic,” he said.
Kelley continued to ask residents to follow local and statewide public health rules that limit gatherings to 25 people, require many businesses to operate at 50% capacity and mandate that bars and restaurants close at 10 p.m.
“We just have really rapid, widespread, significant spread of the disease in Gallatin County, and people need to understand that virtually anywhere they go they may be at risk of contracting or spreading the disease,” he said.
To limit the stress on Bozeman Health, which is seeing so many hospitalizations it is adding beds and bringing in more workers, Kelley asked residents to get a flu shot, maintain a healthy diet and get enough sleep.
“What we do now will help determine what the next few months are going to be like,” he said.
Previous holidays, including July Fourth, triggered surges in COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County and across Montana. Given the number of active cases and the county’s high positivity rate, Kelley said it would be difficult for the county to handle a significant post-holiday increase in cases.
Dr. Kathryn Bertany, president of Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Big Sky Medical Center, said, at this point, the health care system, is relying on residents to take action.
“What happens next depends on our community and how well they practice social distancing and masking up and staying out of crowds,” she said. “We’re really dependent on how the community transmission continues from here forward.”
